Capital Returns Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Capital Returns Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 281,076 shares during the quarter. Athene makes up 9.4% of Capital Returns Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Returns Management LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $20,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,098,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,891,000 after acquiring an additional 632,619 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,177,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,444,000 after acquiring an additional 87,911 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 49.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,624,000 after acquiring an additional 703,092 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 283.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,996,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 16.7% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,769,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,588,000 after acquiring an additional 253,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 289,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,977,180.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Grant Kvalheim sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $4,340,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,587,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,065,766.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,140. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATH opened at $40.89 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. Athene had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Athene from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $67.00 target price on Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

