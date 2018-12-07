Cappasity Hits One Day Volume of $49,389.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Cappasity has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $49,389.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, IDAX and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.48 or 0.03076108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00138018 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00172399 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.34 or 0.09233436 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Cappasity

Cappasity’s launch date was August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,289,149 tokens. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog.

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, Kucoin and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

