Cardinal Energy (CJ) Stock Price Down 8.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) shares fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cardinal Energy traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.60. 1,371,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 649,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.83.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CJ. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. GMP Securities lowered their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$6.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.82.

In other news, insider David Kelly bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,656.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 52,600 shares of company stock worth $164,425.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.34%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -60.61%.

About Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Wainwright, Bantry, Mitsue, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

