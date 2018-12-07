CareTech (CTH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $340.00

Shares of CareTech Holdings plc (LON:CTH) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 340 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 345 ($4.51), with a volume of 86663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342 ($4.47).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CareTech in a report on Thursday.

In other CareTech news, insider Karl Upton Monaghan acquired 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,234.67 ($1,613.32). Also, insider James Stuart Cumming acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.29) per share, with a total value of £20,250 ($26,460.21). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,011 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,767.

CareTech Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries provide social care and support services for children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Adult Services and Children Services. The Adult services segment provides individual tailor made solutions for people living in their own homes, residential care, or independent supported living schemes.

