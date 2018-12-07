Carole J. Shapazian Sells 11,749 Shares of Baxter International Inc (BAX) Stock

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 11,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $804,571.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,429.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:BAX traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.67. 123,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,104,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 3,088.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.41.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

