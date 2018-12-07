Cazcoin (CAZ) Price Reaches $0.0069 on Exchanges

Cazcoin (CURRENCY:CAZ) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Cazcoin has a total market cap of $258,410.00 and $5,871.00 worth of Cazcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cazcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Cazcoin has traded up 126% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00009078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.17 or 0.02916436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00136823 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00185718 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.07 or 0.10033302 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Cazcoin

Cazcoin’s total supply is 45,226,756 coins and its circulating supply is 37,665,754 coins. Cazcoin’s official website is cazcoin.io. The Reddit community for Cazcoin is /r/CAZCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cazcoin’s official Twitter account is @cazproject.

Buying and Selling Cazcoin

Cazcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cazcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cazcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cazcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

