Celanese Co. (CE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will post sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $7.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $8.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 39.39%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

Celanese stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.79. The company had a trading volume of 49,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,125. Celanese has a 1-year low of $92.52 and a 1-year high of $119.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 52.6% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,815,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,695,000 after purchasing an additional 969,914 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the second quarter worth $2,393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Celanese by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in Celanese by 19.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC raised its position in Celanese by 6.3% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

