Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC) Lifted to Buy at Santander

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) was upgraded by Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. HSBC raised shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cementos Pacasmayo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE:CPAC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308. The company has a market capitalization of $840.11 million, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cementos Pacasmayo has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $14.11.

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,877 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cementos Pacasmayo

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

