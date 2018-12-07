Centric Brands (CTRC) & Gildan Activewear (GIL) Financial Survey

Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) and Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Centric Brands and Gildan Activewear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centric Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Gildan Activewear 0 2 5 1 2.88

Gildan Activewear has a consensus price target of $34.43, indicating a potential upside of 3.05%. Given Gildan Activewear’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gildan Activewear is more favorable than Centric Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Centric Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Gildan Activewear shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.8% of Centric Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Centric Brands has a beta of -2.13, indicating that its share price is 313% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gildan Activewear has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gildan Activewear pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Centric Brands does not pay a dividend. Gildan Activewear pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gildan Activewear has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Centric Brands and Gildan Activewear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centric Brands -10.15% -22.07% -6.15% Gildan Activewear 12.28% 18.80% 11.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centric Brands and Gildan Activewear’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centric Brands $164.05 million 1.73 -$2.45 million ($0.94) -5.18 Gildan Activewear $2.75 billion 2.51 $362.33 million $1.72 19.42

Gildan Activewear has higher revenue and earnings than Centric Brands. Centric Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gildan Activewear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gildan Activewear beats Centric Brands on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centric Brands

Centric Brands Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and licensing of apparel products and accessories under the Robert Graham brand name worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Consumer Direct segments. Its product line includes men's sport shirts, knits, sweaters, polos, T-shirts, denim jeans, bottoms, shorts, sport coats, outerwear, and swimwear; shoes, belts, small leather goods, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored clothing, headwear, eye and sun glasses, jewelry, hosiery, underwear, loungewear, and fragrances for men that are produced through third parties under various license agreements; and women's apparel. The company also offers denim jeans, bottoms, tops, jackets, and other related apparel and accessories for women, men, and children under the Hudson brand name; and footwear and apparel products and accessories under the SWIMS brand name, as well as licenses Hudson children's products. It sells its products through 30 Robert Graham brand full-price retail stores and outlet stores; Robert Graham catalogs; and 2 SWIMS brand outlet stores, as well as online through hudsonjeans.com, robertgraham.us, and swims.com Websites. The company was formerly known as Differential Brands Group Inc. and changed its name to Centric Brands Inc. in October 2018. Centric Brands Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands. It also offers athletic, dress, casual, workwear, legwear, and therapeutic socks under the Gildan, Gildan Platinum, Smart Basics, Under Armour, Gold Toe, PowerSox, GT a Gold Toe Brand, Silver Toe, Signature Gold by Goldtoe, Peds, MediPeds, Kushyfoot, Therapy Plus, All Pro, and Mossy Oak brand names. In addition, the company provides men's and boys' top and bottom underwear, and ladies panties under Gildan, Gildan Platinum, Smart Basics, and American Apparel brand names; hosiery comprising sheer panty hose, tights, and leggings under Secret, Silks, Secret Silky, Peds, and American Apparel brand names; and ladies shapewear and intimates accessories under Secret and American Apparel brand names, as well as other products, such as denim, jackets, sweaters, bodysuits, skirts, dresses, and accessories. Gildan Activewear Inc. serves wholesale distributors, screen printers/embellishers, retailers, and individual consumers. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

