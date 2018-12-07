Centurylink Inc (CTL) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa grew its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,058,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Centurylink by 3.9% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 6,469,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,157,000 after purchasing an additional 241,858 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Centurylink by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,865,000 after purchasing an additional 150,142 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Centurylink by 27.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 706,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 153,865 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Centurylink by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 94,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Shares of CTL stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.79. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $21.60 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

In other news, EVP Scott Trezise sold 53,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $1,003,736.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,928.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Centurylink Inc (CTL) Shares Bought by Axa” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/centurylink-inc-ctl-shares-bought-by-axa.html.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.