Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.77.

CDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

In related news, EVP Ozzie J. Goldschmied sold 225,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Elliott sold 196,288 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $7,851,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,953,737 shares of company stock valued at $174,328,418 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $44.98.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.29 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management services. It operates through Human Capital Management (HCM), and LifeWorks segments. The Human Capital Management segment includes cloud solutions, dayforce and powerplay, as well as bureau HCM solutions. The LifeWorks segment reflects the results of LifeWorks joint venture.

