CGI’s (GIB) Buy Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Desjardins upgraded shares of CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CGI from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.67.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB opened at $63.59 on Tuesday. CGI has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $66.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 36.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Group Inc provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada and internationally. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company offers application development, integration, and maintenance services; technology infrastructure management services; and business process services, such as collections and payroll management.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.