Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) Position Decreased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $9,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 202,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 79,619 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,580,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $130.84 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a twelve month low of $96.70 and a twelve month high of $139.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $585.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.06.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.77, for a total transaction of $460,168.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,512.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Johst sold 23,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,176,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,899,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,662 shares of company stock worth $3,887,543 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

