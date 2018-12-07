Charter Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,427,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,718,836,000 after acquiring an additional 396,818 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,739,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,362,241,000 after acquiring an additional 728,725 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,385,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,072,000 after acquiring an additional 51,596 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,729,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,603,000 after acquiring an additional 180,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,264,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $572,030,000 after acquiring an additional 160,410 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Shares of DHR opened at $104.86 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $110.86. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

In other Danaher news, EVP William K. Daniel sold 29,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $2,920,023.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,892 shares in the company, valued at $13,911,091.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,013,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,102,873.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,007 shares of company stock valued at $15,202,163 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

