Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of CLDT opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.68%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,283,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $821,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 77,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 136 hotels totaling 18,616 rooms/suites, comprised of 41 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,117 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,499 rooms/suites.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.