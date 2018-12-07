Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $109.99 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $93.76 and a 1-year high of $120.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $470.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 247.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.