Cheniere Energy (LNG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $60.09 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,865.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean N. Markowitz bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.10 per share, with a total value of $100,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 57,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,701.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $593,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,058,000 after purchasing an additional 37,534 shares during the last quarter.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

