China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP) Position Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,588,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of China Petroleum & Chemical worth $159,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 32.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 550,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,317,000 after acquiring an additional 133,961 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,260,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 14.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 199,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,993,000 after buying an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 123,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.18). China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $113.57 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. China Petroleum & Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

