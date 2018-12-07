Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,858 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,302.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of CHH opened at $76.15 on Friday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.06 and a 52-week high of $85.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $424,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,103.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $788,458.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,875,769.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,317 over the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

