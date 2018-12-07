Christopher J. Reed Sells 5,000 Shares of Reed’s, Inc. (REED) Stock

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) insider Christopher J. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $12,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,326,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,915,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REED traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,095. Reed’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reed’s stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of Reed’s worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/christopher-j-reed-sells-5000-shares-of-reeds-inc-reed-stock.html.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.