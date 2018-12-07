Christopher J. Reed Sells 5,000 Shares of Reed’s, Inc. (REED) Stock

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) insider Christopher J. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $12,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,326,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,915,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REED traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,095. Reed’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.95.
Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reed’s stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of Reed’s worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.
Reed’s Company Profile
Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.
