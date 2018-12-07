CIBC Raises Equitable Group (EQB) Price Target to C$90.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Cormark lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$74.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$69.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$79.43.

EQB stock opened at C$65.47 on Tuesday. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$52.01 and a 1-year high of C$72.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 10.84%.

In other Equitable Group news, insider Timothy James Wilson sold 3,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.85, for a total value of C$212,550.00. Also, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 2,500 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.00, for a total value of C$177,500.00.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. Its deposit products include guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), and deposit notes. The company also provides single family lending services, such as loans secured by owner-occupied and investment properties comprising detached and semi-detached houses, townhouses, and condos through a range of products, such as mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and equity release mortgages; and commercial lending products that include mortgages on commercial properties comprising mixed-use, multi-unit residential, shopping plaza, professional office, and industrial properties.

