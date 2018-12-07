CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 1,367 Shares of PVH Corp (PVH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Opera Trading Capital bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Barclays set a $178.00 target price on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on PVH from $188.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PVH in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.10.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $106.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.74. PVH Corp has a 52 week low of $102.76 and a 52 week high of $169.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The textile maker reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.20%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.89%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

