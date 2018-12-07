Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,814 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $34.32 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $42.01.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

