Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,266,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF by 262.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF by 729.7% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $203,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $207,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

ESGD stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $58.68 and a twelve month high of $72.49.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/citadel-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-ishares-esg-msci-eafe-etf-esgd.html.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.