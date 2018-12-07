Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,266,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF by 262.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF by 729.7% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $203,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $207,000.
ESGD stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $58.68 and a twelve month high of $72.49.
