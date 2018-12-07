Citigroup Raises Dollar Tree (DLTR) Price Target to $93.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dollar Tree from a top pick rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.64.

Shares of DLTR opened at $86.25 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,210 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.75 per share, with a total value of $100,127.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,433.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

