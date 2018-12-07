Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Shares Bought by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,632 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,663 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Citizens Financial Group worth $11,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,063,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,534,000 after buying an additional 73,374 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 332.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,127,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,842,000 after buying an additional 866,396 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $8,917,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,697,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,823,000 after buying an additional 55,276 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 62,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,455. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.32 per share, for a total transaction of $508,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,711.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,173.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Shares Bought by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/citizens-financial-group-inc-cfg-shares-bought-by-river-mercantile-asset-management-llp.html.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.