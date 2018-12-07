Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364,290 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 386,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.01% of Citrix Systems worth $151,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,391,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,387 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 451,728 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,359,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $108.21 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.70 and a 1 year high of $116.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 91.46%. The company had revenue of $732.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

Citrix Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the cloud computing company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Minahan sold 5,890 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $644,366.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $852,551.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,219.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,266. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

