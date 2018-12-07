Cleararc Capital Inc. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 12.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 132,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 324,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.08.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Chairman Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.11 per share, with a total value of $3,202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 408,652 shares in the company, valued at $65,429,271.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $161.37 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.44 and a 12 month high of $175.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/cleararc-capital-inc-has-1-67-million-holdings-in-air-products-chemicals-inc-apd.html.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.