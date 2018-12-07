Cleararc Capital Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,967,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,238 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 22,485,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,745 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,775,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197,703 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,098.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,950,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,121,000 after purchasing an additional 197,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Larry K. Harvey bought 4,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $70,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AGNC opened at $17.85 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.13.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 125.99% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 87.80%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

