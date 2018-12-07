CNX Resources Corp (CNX) Receives $19.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,533,000 after acquiring an additional 121,394 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 9.7% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,271,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,436,000 after acquiring an additional 465,049 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,225,000 after buying an additional 799,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 365,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,849,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. CNX Resources has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.56 and a beta of 0.70.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 54.81%. The firm had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

