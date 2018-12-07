Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.24% of Coherent worth $9,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 694,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,615,000 after acquiring an additional 59,068 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,203,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $207,152,000 after acquiring an additional 99,720 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,961,000.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $125.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.32. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $329.00. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.26. Coherent had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $461.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $60,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COHR shares. ValuEngine cut Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Longbow Research cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coherent from $218.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

