Coinvest (COIN) Trading Down 52.1% Over Last Week

Coinvest (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last seven days, Coinvest has traded down 52.1% against the U.S. dollar. Coinvest has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $3,612.00 worth of Coinvest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinvest token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00003068 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009085 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00028761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.20 or 0.02886348 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00134841 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00185927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $342.16 or 0.09855780 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinvest Profile

Coinvest was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coinvest’s total supply is 107,142,857 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,800,835 tokens. The Reddit community for Coinvest is /r/Coinvest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinvest’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinvest’s official website is coinve.st. Coinvest’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinvestHQ.

Buying and Selling Coinvest

Coinvest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinvest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinvest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinvest using one of the exchanges listed above.

