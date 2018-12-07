Colliers International Group (CIG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $80.47

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$80.47 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 240324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$935.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$919.49 million.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (TSE:CIG)

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

