Comerica (CMA) Given a $106.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $106.00 price target on Comerica (NYSE:CMA) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $7.23 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.93 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Comerica to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. B. Riley set a $107.00 price target on Comerica and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Comerica to $91.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Comerica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.61.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. Comerica has a 52 week low of $73.51 and a 52 week high of $102.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Comerica by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,120,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,112,000 after purchasing an additional 61,777 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Comerica by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 464,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Comerica by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 300.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Business Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication.

