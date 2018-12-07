Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 28,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 305.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 37,289 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 118,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 36,521 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFR. Noble Financial reissued an “average” rating on shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

In other news, insider Craig P. Russ bought 7,500 shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $100,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

