Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $614,000 Stake in Crane Co. (CR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Crane by 466.7% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Crane in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Crane in the third quarter worth about $226,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

CR stock opened at $81.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.93 and a fifty-two week high of $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.87 million. Crane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.91%.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L. Tullis purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.62 per share, for a total transaction of $36,248.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 13,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $1,196,747.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,284.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,767 shares of company stock worth $1,885,878. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $614,000 Stake in Crane Co. (CR)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-has-614000-stake-in-crane-co-cr.html.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.