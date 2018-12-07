Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ResMed by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,135,000 after purchasing an additional 223,963 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 46,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 202,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,977,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 360,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,567,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $320,199.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,600.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,532. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $112.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.88 and a 52-week high of $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.58.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $588.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.93%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-increases-holdings-in-resmed-inc-rmd.html.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.