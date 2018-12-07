Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,966 Shares of L Brands Inc (LB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Makaira Partners LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 3,364,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,078,000 after buying an additional 840,790 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in L Brands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,772,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,261,000 after buying an additional 46,322 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L Brands by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,529,000 after buying an additional 361,913 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in L Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,622,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,852,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,615,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,935,000 after buying an additional 347,017 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.32. L Brands Inc has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 83.62% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

LB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on L Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded L Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on L Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.39.

In other L Brands news, Director Raymond Zimmerman sold 6,385 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $180,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

