Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,026,000 after buying an additional 22,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $103.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $85.16 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.04). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $101.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $105.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.59.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

