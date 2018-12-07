Community Bank System (CBU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Community Bank System alerts:

CBU has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $67.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $141.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,117,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,433,000 after purchasing an additional 465,005 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at about $9,669,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,628,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,714,000 after purchasing an additional 104,088 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at about $4,828,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 35.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after purchasing an additional 68,279 shares during the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.