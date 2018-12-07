Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) versus Heineken (HEINY) Financial Contrast

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) and Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.0% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Heineken shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heineken has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Compania Cervecerias Unidas and Heineken’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compania Cervecerias Unidas $2.68 billion 1.76 $194.41 million $1.11 23.09 Heineken $24.73 billion 2.08 $2.19 billion $2.23 20.00

Heineken has higher revenue and earnings than Compania Cervecerias Unidas. Heineken is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compania Cervecerias Unidas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Compania Cervecerias Unidas pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Heineken pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Compania Cervecerias Unidas pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heineken pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Compania Cervecerias Unidas and Heineken’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compania Cervecerias Unidas 17.04% 24.33% 15.06% Heineken N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Compania Cervecerias Unidas and Heineken, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compania Cervecerias Unidas 0 2 1 0 2.33 Heineken 0 2 0 0 2.00

Summary

Compania Cervecerias Unidas beats Heineken on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores. The company also produces and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, and ice tea, as well as mineral, purified, and flavored bottled water. In addition, it manufactures returnable and non-returnable glass bottles. Further, the company is involved in the production and distribution of wine, cider, and spirits. The company serves small and medium-sized retail outlets; retail establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, and bars; wholesalers; and supermarket chains. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. also exports its products to Europe, Latin America, the United States, Canada, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Santiago, Chile. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Inversiones y Rentas S.A.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, and Lagunitas brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands. It offers its products to retailers, bars, and restaurants through distributors. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Heineken N.V. is a subsidiary of Heineken Holding N.V.

