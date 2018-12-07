Comparing Arco Platform (ARCE) & Bridgepoint Education (BPI)

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Arco Platform and Bridgepoint Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform N/A N/A N/A Bridgepoint Education 3.96% 13.35% 6.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arco Platform and Bridgepoint Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bridgepoint Education $478.40 million 0.45 $10.53 million $0.59 13.49

Bridgepoint Education has higher revenue and earnings than Arco Platform.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.3% of Bridgepoint Education shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Bridgepoint Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Arco Platform and Bridgepoint Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bridgepoint Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arco Platform presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.54%. Bridgepoint Education has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.44%. Given Bridgepoint Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgepoint Education is more favorable than Arco Platform.

Summary

Bridgepoint Education beats Arco Platform on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Bridgepoint Education Company Profile

Bridgepoint Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. The company offers its programs primarily through online; and at its campuses. As of December 31, 2017, its institutions offered approximately 1,200 courses and 80 degree programs; and had 45,730 students enrolled. The company was formerly known as TeleUniversity, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgepoint Education, Inc. in February 2004. Bridgepoint Education, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

