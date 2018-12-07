Comparing Butler National (BUKS) and Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Six Flags Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Butler National does not pay a dividend. Six Flags Entertainment pays out 154.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Six Flags Entertainment has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Butler National and Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butler National $48.26 million 0.41 $340,000.00 N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment $1.36 billion 3.60 $273.81 million $2.13 27.24

Six Flags Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Butler National.

Volatility & Risk

Butler National has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Six Flags Entertainment has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Butler National and Six Flags Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A Six Flags Entertainment 0 3 5 0 2.63

Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus target price of $67.86, suggesting a potential upside of 16.93%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than Butler National.

Profitability

This table compares Butler National and Six Flags Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butler National 2.74% 4.69% 3.35% Six Flags Entertainment 20.30% -35.16% 8.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Butler National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Butler National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats Butler National on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products and professional services in the United States. The company's Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications include business-size aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, Cessna, and Dassault Falcon aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment also manufactures, sells, and services airborne electronic switching units used in DC-9, DC-10, DC-9/80, MD-80, MD-90, and KC-10 aircraft; transient suppression devices for fuel tank protection on Boeing Classic 737 and 747 aircraft, and other Classic aircraft using a capacitance fuel quantity indicating system; and airborne electronics upgrades for classic weapon control systems used on military aircraft and vehicles, as well as provides consulting services with airlines and equipment manufacturers relating to fuel system safety requirements. In addition, this segment sells, installs, and repairs avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems; and troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. Its Professional Services segment provides architectural services, such as commercial and industrial building design, as well as engineering services; and management services to the Boot Hill Casino and The Stables Casino. The company also acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Olathe, Kansas.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

