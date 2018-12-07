Comparing Capital Properties (CPTP) & HFF (HF)

Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP) and HFF (NYSE:HF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Capital Properties alerts:

Capital Properties has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HFF has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Capital Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. HFF does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of HFF shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.7% of Capital Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of HFF shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Properties and HFF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Properties 45.06% 14.41% 12.41% HFF 16.66% 38.66% 10.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Capital Properties and HFF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A HFF 1 2 0 0 1.67

HFF has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.87%. Given HFF’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HFF is more favorable than Capital Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital Properties and HFF’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Properties $5.25 million 20.11 $6.00 million N/A N/A HFF $609.48 million 2.44 $94.96 million $2.47 15.39

HFF has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Properties.

Summary

HFF beats Capital Properties on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Properties

Capital Properties, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leasing of land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; owns and leases an undeveloped parcel of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes on a short-term basis; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The company was formerly known as Providence and Worcester Company and changed its name to Capital Properties, Inc. in 1984. Capital Properties, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

About HFF

HFF, Inc. provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the users and providers of capital primarily in the United States commercial real estate industry. The company offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, entity level debts, mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, tax exempt financing, and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, senior living, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land. It also provides investment advisory services to commercial real estate owners; and equity placement and private equity alternatives and solutions, as well as assists clients in the sale of their commercial real estate debt note portfolios. In addition, the company offers private equity, investment banking, and advisory services, including equity capital to establish joint ventures relating to identified properties or properties to be acquired by a fund sponsor; private placements of preferred securities; advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, sales and divestitures, management buyouts, and recapitalizations and restructurings; and institutional marketing and fund-raising for public and private commercial real estate companies. Further, it provides loan sales and commercial loan servicing to life insurance companies. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas. HFF, Inc. is a subsidiary of HFF Holdings, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.