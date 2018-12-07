Comparing Liberty Braves Group Series A (BATRA) & Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) and Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grupo Televisa SAB and Liberty Braves Group Series A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Televisa SAB $5.00 billion 1.57 $239.79 million $0.41 33.39 Liberty Braves Group Series A $386.00 million 0.68 N/A N/A N/A

Grupo Televisa SAB has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series A.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Grupo Televisa SAB and Liberty Braves Group Series A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Televisa SAB 0 2 4 0 2.67 Liberty Braves Group Series A 0 1 0 0 2.00

Grupo Televisa SAB presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.40%. Given Grupo Televisa SAB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Grupo Televisa SAB is more favorable than Liberty Braves Group Series A.

Dividends

Grupo Televisa SAB pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Liberty Braves Group Series A does not pay a dividend. Grupo Televisa SAB pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Televisa SAB and Liberty Braves Group Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Televisa SAB 6.41% 6.29% 2.20% Liberty Braves Group Series A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of Grupo Televisa SAB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Liberty Braves Group Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Televisa SAB has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Braves Group Series A has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grupo Televisa SAB beats Liberty Braves Group Series A on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Televisa SAB

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States. It also offers programming services for cable and pay-per-view television companies in Mexico, other countries in Latin America, the United States, and Europe; and licenses and syndicates television programming. The Sky segment offers direct-to-home broadcast satellite pay television services comprising program, installation, and equipment rental services to subscribers in Mexico, Central America, and the Dominican Republic; and national advertising sales. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network. The Other Businesses segment is involved in sports and show business promotion, soccer, feature film production and distribution, gaming, radio, publishing, and publishing distribution businesses. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. was founded in 1990 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

