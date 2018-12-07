Comparing WMIH (COOP) & America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX)

WMIH (NASDAQ:COOP) and America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get WMIH alerts:

This table compares WMIH and America First Multifamily Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WMIH 183.04% 160.21% 19.21% America First Multifamily Investors 46.47% 14.33% 4.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WMIH and America First Multifamily Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WMIH $7.89 million 159.64 $25.88 million $0.12 115.58 America First Multifamily Investors $70.38 million 4.87 $30.59 million $0.44 12.89

America First Multifamily Investors has higher revenue and earnings than WMIH. America First Multifamily Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WMIH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of WMIH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

WMIH has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, America First Multifamily Investors has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WMIH and America First Multifamily Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WMIH 0 2 2 0 2.50 America First Multifamily Investors 0 1 0 0 2.00

WMIH currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 49.00%. Given WMIH’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WMIH is more favorable than America First Multifamily Investors.

Dividends

America First Multifamily Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. WMIH does not pay a dividend. America First Multifamily Investors pays out 113.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

WMIH beats America First Multifamily Investors on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WMIH

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. The company provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned 87 MRBs, of which various bonds were issued by state and local housing authorities in order to provide construction or permanent financing for 63 residential properties comprising a total of 10,666 rental units located in 14 states in the United States. America First Capital Associates Limited Partnership Two serves as the general partner of the company. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. was founded in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for WMIH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WMIH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.