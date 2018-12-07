Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $608.40 million.

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock traded up $4.24 on Friday, hitting $29.64. 3,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.54. Comtech Telecomm. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

CMTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.17.

In other news, insider John Branscum sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $48,229.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $133,779. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

