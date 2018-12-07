Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) is Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,372 shares during the quarter. Comtech Telecomm. comprises 1.8% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the third quarter worth about $16,379,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,631,000 after acquiring an additional 242,849 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 48.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,383,000 after acquiring an additional 164,300 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 98,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 49,361 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 15.1% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 308,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

CMTL traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $597.88 million, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.23. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Comtech Telecomm.’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on CMTL shares. TheStreet lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecomm. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

In other news, insider John Branscum sold 1,510 shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $48,229.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,000 shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $51,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,010 shares of company stock worth $133,779. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/comtech-telecomm-corp-cmtl-is-pacific-ridge-capital-partners-llcs-8th-largest-position.html.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.