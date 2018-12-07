Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 119,957 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,957 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 8.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,729,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 31.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kurt Silverman sold 7,500 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $160,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $433,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

LLNW stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $365.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.42. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $5.52.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.01 million. Limelight Networks had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson set a $7.00 target price on Limelight Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet cut Limelight Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.21.

Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services.

