Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,905 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 567.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $620.90 million, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $45.28.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $192.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.81 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research set a $45.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

